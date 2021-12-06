Renault Austral: the heir to the Kadjar SUV has a name

Austral is the name chosen for the next Renault SUV, a project that will replace Kadjar. A name that expresses unprecedented ambitions for the French brand, which intends, with this car, to enter markets never explored before in order to reach an international dimension. An objective that seems to have been indirectly confirmed by Sylvia Dos Santos, Head of Names Strategy at Renault: “Austral refers to the colors and warmth of the southern hemisphere. It is a name that invites you to travel and is perfect for an SUV. It has a harmonious, balanced and easy to pronounce phonetics for everyone, an international name “.

austral Comes in 2022

–

The debut is scheduled for spring 2022. The only image published shows the detail of the tailgate, with the name Austral written in capital letters. You notice the new shape of the brand and the revival of the stylistic course of the next Mégane E-Tech is taken for granted. Built on the basis of the Cmf platform (the same as Nissan Qashqai) it will be 4.51 meters long and will represent the first new generation SUV from Renault. In all likelihood, therefore, the engine range will be composed entirely of hybrid power units and a fully electric version is much more than a suggestion. The exclusion of diesel fueled proposals is to be considered almost certain. Austral, in terms of content and segment, could suggest Renault’s entry into markets far from the European dimension. If the United States remains too complicated a territory, Australian and South American motorists may soon be driving Lozenge cars.