Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid, the ‘queen’ of consumption – The Test of ANSA Motori

Low consumption, comfort and still low consumption. The real strengths of the Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid are these and the test we have also done over the long distance, has confirmed what we had also intuited from a previous contact, that time, however, over shorter distances.

The road test of ansa Motori this time starts from a figure on consumption: 5.1 liters / 100 km, which is a decidedly satisfactory figure for an SUV, albeit a compact one, like Captur. Type of route covered: lots of mixed roads and urban roads and some stretches of motorway, which we know, have a great impact on consumption, even for a hybrid car.

The ‘secret’ to reach the excellent consumption figures is to use the hybrid for what it is, a hybrid and therefore to be exploited with a ‘soft’ foot, exploiting all the regeneration potential of the E-Tech engine (which makes use of all the technology borrowed from Renault from the world of racing) and, in the mixed, play with the driving mode ‘B’. A less nervous and more realistic gait, using the MySense mode offered by Renault for the most part.

Renault’s Full Hybrid means the implementation of two electric motors and a small battery, just 1.2 kWh. This means that it is not possible to continuously travel tens of kilometers in Full Electric, but it will be the engine, always in MySense mode, that will optimize the intervention of the electric to reduce consumption and therefore CO2 emissions, to the benefit of the consumption.

Once the discussion on consumption is completed, which we therefore said to be very satisfactory, one would think that in terms of performance, with the Captur E-Tech Hibrid, there would be compromises. In this case the ‘glass’ is to be considered half empty, but also half full. In fact, low fuel consumption does not involve excessive compromises on the power front, because Renault’s Full Hybrid technology allows a combined output of 145 HP, not excessive but sufficient to cope with the weight and musculature of a compact SUV and to allow dynamic driving for most urban and suburban uses. Always remembering that Captur is designed for a more calm and less sporty driving.

In this regard, we found the MySense driving mode (an essential part of Renault’s MultiSense system) to be the most suitable for most occasions, even if in Sport you have a bit of additional grit on extra-urban routes. There is also the possibility of inserting the Eco mode, which takes full advantage of the EV mode, with a sufficiently charged battery, but with the automatic gearbox that tends to push the revs a little too much. Speaking of comfort on Captur we had already spent in the past and even the long-distance test confirms the first sensations: comfort guaranteed even when fully loaded (in our case even with luggage in tow and seat mounted with ISO-fix) and all that you need in terms of technology to drive in complete relaxation.