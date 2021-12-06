Renault Captur – Il Sole 24 ORE

The new Captur is even more uv: it has been transformed by taking on the more decisive lines of a Sport Utility, while remaining athletic and dynamic at the same time. And it is even more technological by integrating the top of Renault technology in terms of active assistance systems, multimedia and connectivity. Captur keeps its Easy Life DNA on board. Maintaining its traditional modularity, the car increases habitability thanks to an interior revolution that allows it to further progress both in terms of technology and quality, making life on board simple and pleasant. The New Captur is the first model of the Renault range available in a plug-in hybrid version thanks to the E-Tech technology also developed thanks to the sporting experience of the Formula 1 team. In detail, the Renault Captur Plug-in Hybrid E-Tech 160 Intens is a 423 cm long, 180 cm wide, 158 cm high with a luggage compartment from 265 to 1,118 liters. In the Plug-in Hybrid E-Tech 160 Intens version it costs 32,950 euros with a 1,598 cc plug-in hybrid engine (Euro 6) capable of delivering a maximum power of 116 kW / 158 horsepower and a maximum torque of 144 Nm at 3,200 rpm. min. Traction is front. The tank has a capacity of 39 liters. CO2 emissions are 32 g / km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h takes place in 10.1 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 173 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,564 kg.

