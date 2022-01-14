Renault, De Meo: “In 2030 only electric in Europe”

There Renault adds to the ever-growing list of manufacturers intending to abandon internal combustion engines. The offer of the Casa della Losanga in Europe, said the managing director Luca De Meo during a press conference, “will be 100% electric in 2030”.

Goodbye, yes, but under specific conditions. Renault, which until now was aiming for a 90% electric range by the end of the decade, has therefore decided to follow the same path undertaken by other competitors the likes of Peugeot, Fiat, Opel or Ford. However, De Meo has set very specific conditions for a total farewell to internal combustion engines: the presence of an adequate charging network and favorable electricity prices. Otherwise, the French company will continue to offer endothermic engines. In any case, the farewell does not concern the Romanian subsidiary Dacia, which will continue to have traditional engines in the range even after 2030 and will undergo total electrification only “at the last possible moment”.

A plan B. In essence, this is a sort of “plan B” in the event that market conditions do not allow Renault to concentrate its range only on battery-powered vehicles. After all, the Italian manager was clear in providing explanations on the decision to accelerate the electrification of the transalpine brand: “We have an obligation to participate in the transition towards a zero-emission Europe”, underlined de Meo.