Renault falls into the hydrogen trap

7 hours ago

Renault has announced that in May it will present a new prototype. A crossover still unnamed, of which no details have been revealed beyond the fact that it will be powered by a hydrogen engine.

This means, most likely, that it will have a hydrogen fuel cell to store energy and power the electric motor. It is the post engine fuel solution proposed by some companies, including Toyota. The presentation of a concept car of these characteristics will be part of the company’s electrification efforts in 2030, at least in Europe.

It would not be the first vehicle that works with Renault’s hydrogen cell. The French brand already offers four light commercial models adaptable to hydrogen fuel cells. The Renault Master H2-Tech van, chassis-cab, mini and the Kangoo.

But why does Renault insist on hydrogen and fall into its trap? It is possible that, since it is a prototype, this idea does not end up having a run and, therefore, it is not necessarily executed for the final model.

Let’s remember: Renault and nissan left in June 2018 the joint project with Ford and Mercedes to make hydrogen cars. What was originally going to be a 2017 release ended up being a never-ending project that was never viable. The experience has been similar with other brands. the last one was Slingthat not only did they put aside the efforts of the hydrogen fuel cell, but that their CEO publicly stated that they do not understand why Toyota stick with technology.

