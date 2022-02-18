Renault falls into the hydrogen trap

Renault has announced that in May it will present a new prototype. A crossover still unnamed, of which no details have been revealed beyond the fact that it will be powered by a hydrogen engine.

This means, most likely, that it will have a hydrogen fuel cell to store energy and power the electric motor. It is the post engine fuel solution proposed by some companies, including Toyota. The presentation of a concept car of these characteristics will be part of the company’s electrification efforts in 2030, at least in Europe.

It would not be the first vehicle that works with Renault’s hydrogen cell. The French brand already offers four light commercial models adaptable to hydrogen fuel cells. The Renault Master H2-Tech van, chassis-cab, mini and the Kangoo.

But why does Renault insist on hydrogen and fall into its trap? It is possible that, since it is a prototype, this idea does not end up having a run and, therefore, it is not necessarily executed for the final model.

Let’s remember: Renault and nissan left in June 2018 the joint project with Ford and Mercedes to make hydrogen cars. What was originally going to be a 2017 release ended up being a never-ending project that was never viable. The experience has been similar with other brands. the last one was Slingthat not only did they put aside the efforts of the hydrogen fuel cell, but that their CEO publicly stated that they do not understand why Toyota stick with technology.

At the moment it is precisely the latter that is the only automaker that continues to believe in a future where hydrogen is a viable technology to power passenger cars. Above, even, the complete electrification of vehicles. Toyotaalthough it has presented some 100% electric prototype, it remains in a foolish position that seems like a strong case of Galapagos syndrome, common in large Japanese companies.

Photo: Martin Katler

The hydrogen trap

But hydrogen as a way to power vehicles is a catch. Almost all the arguments in favor of adopting this technology are, at best, half-truths. In the worst case, lies told to avoid the real efforts necessary for the electrification of mobility.

The argument that hydrogen-powered vehicles do not pollute only considers the movement of the vehicle, but ignores the entire production chain. If this is included in the equation, the technology is only between 10 and 15% more efficient than combustion engines. By comparison, 100% electric cars are, on average, 80% more efficient than petrol or diesel engines.

This is because extracting hydrogen—by separating other elements using electrolysis—is often a highly complex and polluting process. It requires a large amount of energy and water. In addition, it is necessary to physically transport the hydrogen, using trucks, between the production plants and the pumps. It is also necessary to keep it compressed, making its storage even more complex.

According to a study of Transportation & Environmentthe average total efficiency of hydrogen energy use, from its production to the movement of the vehicle, is only 30%. In the case of electric cars, it is 77% on average. Gasoline or diesel? Only 13%.

TEA It also warns that the objectives that have been imposed for the use of green hydrogen in Europe could cause a new increase in the price of electricity on the continent.

The only advantage of hydrogen is refueling, but it will not be forever

The only advantage of hydrogen fuel cell technology for moving vehicles is the convenience of refueling. It is similar to the dynamics with a gasoline or diesel engine. That is to say: you connect a hose and in about 5 minutes you fill the entire tank, which gives you good autonomy.

That is why it is usually a technology that is defended a lot, especially by owners who do not want to lose that convenience. Added to that, there is a fair amount of misinformation about the actual wait times when it comes to charging electric vehicles. Especially on the highway, where more and more charging points are available, which are faster and faster.

The wait, with chargers between 100 and 150 kW of power, is usually between 15 and 25 minutes. But times are getting shorter and shorter as charging technology improves. IONITY—despite all its failings—has installed hotspots up to 350kW which can be greatly exploited by more and more vehicles including Porsche Taycan, KIA EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and almost all Tesla cars including Model 3, Model Y or Model S and X made from of 2021.

Photo: Eduardo Arcos/Hypertextual

Tesla is also rolling out Supercharger V3 that load up to 250KW, greatly reducing waiting times. At the end of 2021, Xpeng it also announced charging points of up to 480 kW of power. Once electric vehicles can take advantage of these speeds, a battery could be filled from 20 to 80% in 5 minutes. GAC Aion it has also introduced 480 kW chargers.

It’s only a matter of time before waiting times are similar to refueling. Infrastructure is also growing at ever-increasing speeds, so the lack of charging points — especially in rural areas — will be a fear of the past. In addition, the electrical network, in the case of Europe, is now ready to support the load of up to 130 million cars.

Therefore, it makes no sense that Renault or any other car brand insists on hydrogen cell technology for passenger cars. It should be reserved, in such a case, for machinery or heavy transport or aircraft. That may be another story.






