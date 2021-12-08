Renault has unveiled the name of its new SUV as a world premiere

Renault has unveiled the name of its new SUV, which will be launched next year, as a world premiere. It will be called Austral, the chosen name derives from the Latin “australis” and it is a very widespread word used in many European languages. Written in full, it boasts the manufacturer’s French origins.

The Head of Nomi Strategy at the Renault Brand’s Global Marketing Department, Sylvia Dos Santos, is keen to clarify the following: “Austral also refers to the colors and warmth of the southern hemisphere. It is a name that invites you to travel and is perfect for an SUV. It has a harmonious, balanced and easy to pronounce phonetics for everyone, an international name “.

A car unpublished, the SUV Austral is the new product of the Renault brand, where technology, roominess and driving pleasure will combine to create a new offering in the compact SUV category. The car, with a total length of 4.51m, will be able to accommodate up to 5 passengers. Renault, with this great novelty on the market, demonstrates its great interest in continuing with its offensive to regain the C segment, which began with the successful Arkana crossover and, shortly, also with the new Mégane E-TECH Electric.

With the arrival of Austral, will a Renault brand model disappear from the market forever? Yes, Austral will in fact replace the current Kadjar in the range. The all-new SUV will be unveiled to the public in the spring of 2022.

Two words about the SUV that we will never see again, Renault Kadjar. Present on the market since 2015, was last restored in 2018, a new version of the SUV to which the engines and technological equipment have been updated. Model that boasts a length of 449 cm, with sporty lines and a robust profile, LED headlights. The Renault Kadjar SUV is approved for 5 people, who manage to stay comfortable even on longer journeys, the latest version also offers a panoramic glass roof, 19-inch alloy wheels (on request) and a 472-liter trunk. among the best in the category.

The new Austral SUV enters the range together with the highly successful Arkana model, despite its recent presentation (March 2021). Elegant, spacious, comfortable but also sporty, it has revolutionized the market and continues to surprise everyone thanks to the innovative, exclusively electrified engines. The new Mégane E-TECH Electric will also arrive soon, with a design revisited in the smallest details, more ergonomic and modern interiors, and the best technologies in terms of connectivity, multimedia and driver assistance devices.