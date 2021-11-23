Renault Kadjar: sighted the new generation

ARRIVES AT THE END of 2022 – First sightings on the road for the next generation of the average SUV Renault Kadjar, the presentation of which should take place around the spring of 2022, with an arrival in dealerships expected by the end of the same year. Great news is the adoption of the CMF platform, shared with the Nissan ally. The latter allows the use of different electrified solutions that will range from the simple light hybrid, to the full hybrid, up to the plug-in with external rechargeable batteries.

ONLY HYBRID AND NO DIESEL – The prototype of the Renault Kadjar spotted by photographers from Motor.es should be equipped with the new version of the E-Tech Hybrid system, which can count on a high-voltage lithium-ion battery that will allow you to travel a short distance in fully electric mode. The heat engine should be the new 1.2-liter TCe, which will also be used on other hybrids of the French house. In the first phase of marketing, the Renault Kadjar will be available in a full hybrid version, with an output of around 200 hp, while the plug-in hybrid is expected in 2024. The light hybrid versions should make use of the 1.3 Tce engine. No diesel, while manual or automatic gearboxes and even all-wheel drive will be available.

IT LOOKS LIKE MÉGANE – The Renault Kadjar surprise during the tests it is still rather camouflaged, but we note how the shapes of the current generation leave room for fuller volumes and smooth surfaces: stylistic solutions that we have made their debut on the recent Mégane E-Tech Electric.