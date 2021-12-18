Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric: features, range and price

The range of the new electric Megane dedicated to the Italian market has been presented. Two power levels, 130 and 220 hp combined respectively with 40 and 60 kWh batteries. The set-ups are three: Equilibre, Techno and Iconic with list prices starting at 37,100 euros

The Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric makes its début, which with the thermal and hybrid engine version shares only the name, being in fact a whole new ecosystem. A hardware platform equipped with cutting-edge software and advanced connectivity, capable of supporting services that will increase in quantity and quality over the next few years. We have emphasized this on several occasions: for manufacturers, connected cars will be a source of growing revenues deriving from on-demand and e-commerce services, while for users it means being able to have customized solutions and the possibility of updating the vehicle software in Ota modals. (Over the air). After admiring it live at the Monaco Motor Show, the electric Megane made its Italian debut at the Foro Italico in the presence of Olympic champion Massimiliano Rosolino, Renault Italia CEO Raffaele Fusilli, and Sport & Salute CEO Vito Cozzoli, to celebrate the partnership between the Italian branch of the French brand and the public company is involved in the development of sport in Italy. On this occasion, the set-ups, technical details and prices were unveiled, starting at 37,100 euros. Orders are open, the first units will arrive in showrooms in spring while the start of deliveries to customers is scheduled for early summer.

BOLD DESIGN AND REFINED SOLUTIONS – The Megane E-Tech 100% Electric was born on the Cfm-Ev platform dedicated to electric vehicles of the Nissan-Renault alliance, the same as the Ariya of the Japanese brand. Compared to the thermal and hybrid of the same name, it has a clearly more crossover line, characterized by a bold and decisive design enhanced by the 20 “wheels (18” in the entrance fittings), the high beltline and the wide track that contrasts with the reduced height from the ground. The daytime running lights draw a particular and converging pattern that starts from the sides of the grille, accompanied by a horizontal line that ends towards the new Renault logo, which officially debuts on the electric Megane. At the rear, an original lighting technique was adopted, that of “micro-optical filaments”, made up of many very small rays that make up the overall light of the headlight. All the lights are Led. The retractable door handles, which automatically pop out when the key holder is approaching the vehicle, add a modern touch.

THINNER DASHBOARD, 12 “SCREENS – Attention to detail and widespread technology characterize the interiors of the new Losanga electric crossover, equipped with fully digital instrumentation on screens that form a single inverted L-shaped element, horizontal on the driver’s side and vertical on the dashboard, which is more compact and slim. compared to the past. The screens both measure 12 “, while it is 9” for the instrument panel in the entrance fittings. The air vents are located on the sides of the central screen and the communication interface based on Android integrates the most well-known Google services. The seat and panel upholstery is in fabric (derived from recycled materials) or Tep, with Alcantara inserts and a particular type of decorative wood called Nuo. Optional genuine leather seats.

CONNECTIVITY AND FOTA UPDATE – Renault offers an e-mobility experience that goes beyond the vehicle itself, which is reflected, for example, in the Mobilize Charge Pass, a solution that allows you to access over 260,000 public charging points in 25 countries, locate them and pay for the charge with ease. on the basis of special rates that will be announced at the time of the release of the dedicated app. It will also be possible to update the firmware over the air (Fota) for free for the first five years, keeping the openR link multimedia system constantly updated.

2 BATTERIES, PRICES FROM 37,100 EUROS – The Megane E-Tech 100% Electric range counts on two different batteries. The 40 kWh is combined with the 130 Hp electric motor and allows a double charging mode, both in alternating current up to 22 kW and in direct current, up to 85 kW. The 60 kWh battery, on the other hand, supports the 220 Hp electric motor, with standard AC charging up to 22 kW and DC up to 130 kW. Three configurations: Equilibre, Techno and Iconic with starting prices respectively of 37,100, 40,100 and 43,100 for the 130 Hp version, while the 220 Hp version starts at 41,700 for the Equilibre, with the two higher configurations on sale respectively 44,700 euros for Techno and 47,100 for Iconic. Orders are open in Italy from December 16 for versions with 60 kWh battery. The Techno version with a price of € 44,700 is available with a Renault Future Value loan starting at € 289 per month. The electric Megane also benefits from a 2 year warranty for the vehicle (with assistance 24/24, 7/7) and 8 years (or 160,000 km) for the battery, including assistance services if it runs dry. ‘power.

December 17th – 12:46 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link