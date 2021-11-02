Renault Megane E-TECH Electric brings LG’s new infotainment to its debut

The new Renault Megane E-TECH Electric was presented in September at the 2021 Munich Motor Show and we also got to see it up close. The new electric will debut several new features including the new IVA infotainment system (In-Vehicle Infotainment) developed from LG in collaboration with the French manufacturer. Platform that is based on Google Android Automotive. The Korean company wanted to share some small additional details of the new infotainment that will be present on the car.

First, LG explains that the new platform is the first developed by the company using the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) . It is a “set of principles and processes that help large organizations adopt agile methodologies to develop and deliver high quality products and services faster“. Thanks to the OTA updates , the software can be improved to offer new features and services.

The IVI system, LG points out, is based on Android 10 and received Google Automotive Services (GAS) certification. The infotainment allows access to various Google apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play via the Center Information Display (CID). The platform was also developed to provide an immediate user experience. Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company, commented:

Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing expectation of stable, advanced and easy-to-use automotive software platforms. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with experienced partners such as Renault, LG is committed to providing differentiated in-vehicle experiences and further strengthening its position as a technology solutions provider for the global automotive industry.

The Renault Megane E-TECH Electric, remember, will be proposed in two versions. The first has a 96 kW (130 hp) and 250 Nm powertrain and the second with 160 kW (218 hp) and 300 Nm. There are also two batteries: 40 kWh for a range of 300 km and 60 kWh for a distance of 470 km. The values ​​are intended according to the WLTP cycle. Orders for the new electric will start in February 2022, deliveries will begin in March 2022.