Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric, dynamics and driving beyond expectations

Renault is one of the brands pioneers of the electric revolution, which has begun to be part of this ‘history’ and of the zero emissions sector even before all other brands. We are therefore talking about a period that exceeds a decade of experience and unique skills, proven by over 10 billion “e-kilometers” already traveled by 400,000 vehicles sold.

The Renault Group today can be called one of market leader for electric vehicles in Europe. And the story has just begun. But today we can say that we are witnessing the acceleration of this electric revolution. Renault is ready to contribute, not only because of its extensive experience in the field, but also as a “historic car manufacturer”. Its know-how in terms of design, production and marketing of vehicles, the experience and the capillarity of its sales network to offer the best advice and carry out the maintenance and repair of vehicles, combined with the electrical know-how, creates a unique mix of past and future that allows the brand to accompany this acceleration with confidence.

The new strategic plan Renaulution

Last year, in May, we saw how the brand had already passed the threshold of 20,000 electric vehicles sold in Italy since the launch of its dedicated range on the market. In the first 4 months of 2021, Renault was the leader in the electricity market in Italy.

The company had established itself as the one that boasted the highest number of zero-emission vehicle sales in our country. And that’s not all, at the same time they were also registered more than 11,000 Renault Zoe E-TECH Electric in Italy. An important double, which already underlined Renault’s leadership in the Italian electricity market and the continuous growth of its sales in this sector, starting from 2011.

The brand is the first European car manufacturer that fully believed in 100% electric vehicles, and it is also the first that wanted propose sustainable mobility to all, in line with Renault’s spirit of democratizing technology and evolving the automobile. Today this dynamic is still supported by the strategic plan called Renaulution and the brand’s “Nouvelle Vague”. An era that will make the Renault Group the leader in the energy transition and that will make the company’s electric vehicles, at the same time, very popular and generators of value.

The role of the new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric

This historic movement is now concretely translated into the Renault range with the New Mégane E-TECH Electric. Inspired by the MORPHOZ concept car of 2019 and anticipated by the Mégane eVision show car of 2020, the sedan of the brand, which presents itself with its dynamic and elegant style, is able to go beyond all expectations. It breaks the codes and pushes the limits even further in terms of design, relationship between size and habitability and versatility of use, thanks to the CMF-EV platform developed within the Alliance. It’s a pleasure to watch, but also a pleasure to drive. We will see the brand’s new successes in this area, throughout 2022.