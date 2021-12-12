Renault Mégane E-tech Plug-in Hybrid, two cars in one – The Test by ANSA Motori

Traveling for a long time without any recharging anguish, moving around the city mostly electrically and consuming the minimum of fuel on long journeys. All possible with the range of E-tech engines which Renault has equipped a large part of its range. ANSA Motori continues its journey with this new generation of engines behind the wheel of a Mégane Plug-in Hybrid sedan, with RS line trim.

The architecture of the powerplant of the E-Tech engine has bases in common with that of the Renault F1 Team single-seaters: a heat engine associated with two electric motors and a central battery. This architecture is coupled to a clutch-free, dog-clutched multimode transmission.

The starting is 100% electric and acceleration jerks are significantly reduced when changing gears, all to the advantage of driving comfort and acceleration performance.

The 10.4 kW battery positioned at the rear guarantees about 50 km in pure electric (WLTP circuit), which increases by a good 30% in the city. Equipped with two electric motors, a traction battery and a smart transmission, the car makes the most of both available energy sources (electric and thermal), to offer driving pleasure and record CO2 emissions. The two electric motors are flanked by the 1.6-liter four-cylinder for a combined power of 158 hp and a torque of 144 Nm.

In case of overtaking or sudden acceleration, the response is always adequate even if you notice some drag.

On the other hand, it is a car that was not born to make racing, but to move in complete reliability and with both eyes on limiting emissions and fuel consumption, truly like a small car.

Mégane is also totally flexible in driving modes: fully electric, sporty or e-pulse, which allows the wisest dosage between performance and low consumption. Making the most of the automatic transmission, also equipped with a position that enhances regeneration, you can travel easily 20 km per liter of fuel.

In addition to the Formula One-derived engine mentioned above, the driving feeling and comfort on board are particularly striking. Very quiet, always, not only in electric, it impresses with the quality of the materials, the care in the assembly and the soundproofing on board from premium brands.

It is true that from 2022 the new fully electric model will arrive, presented at the last Munich show. But the Rs Line outfitting of the car we are testing, enriched with the optional adas package, does not really leave room for further wishes. The exterior look is sporty, complete with dual exhaust and racing details, while the most recent restyling has made changes to the interior, equipped with a 10.2-inch screen and an infotainment system with a 9.3-inch display.

The overall dimensions, all in all contained – measuring 4,358 mm in length, 1,858 mm wide and 1,452 mm high – allow a wheelbase of 2,669 mm which leaves plenty of space on board, even for passengers.

Finally, the price: Mégane E-tech Plug-in Hybrid RS Line, with the accessories that the car under test is equipped with, is close to 41 thousand euros.