Renault Mégane E-Tech: prices announced

PRICES – The Renault Mégane E-Tech is the electric crossover of the French company that will be available in Italy starting from 37,100 euros. The manufacturer has released the price list of the three versions: Equilibre, Techno and Iconic. There are two different power steps. The base, whose price starts at € 37,100, has a power of 130 HP, a 40 kWh battery and is compatible with AC charging up to 22 kW and DC charging up to 85 kW. Above it is the more powerful 220 HP version, whose price list starts at 41,700 euros, which has a 60 kWh battery and is compatible with direct current charging up to 130 kW.

THE EQUIPMENT – The Renault Mégane E-Tech under construction Equilibrium, among other things, it has emergency braking as standard, steering wheel gearshift, 12.3 “digital dashboard, multimedia system with 9” panel, attention assist, active lane keeping, rear view camera, electric exterior mirrors, reader road signs, and the multifunctional steering wheel.

The set-up Techno adds automatic headlight switch-on, wipers with rain sensor, wireless smartphone charger, 20 “alloy wheels, chrome window frame, multimedia system visible on 12” screen, adaptive full LED headlights, LED taillights with indicators dynamic, Alcantara inserts, exterior mirrors matching the roof, two USB sockets, privacy windows, driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel.

The set-up Ionic adds diamond alloy wheels, specific bumpers, front seats with electric adjustment, lumbar and massage function, leather upholstery, front and side parking sensors, Harman Kardon premium audio system with DAB radio, satellite navigation and two-tone paint.

THE PACKAGES – Among the options available for the Renault Mégane E-Tech Equilibre the Pack City, which costs 450 euros and includes electrically foldable mirrors and parking sensors. The Ionic provides as an optional from 1,500 euros the Augmented Vision Pack, which includes a blind spot alarm, a 360-degree camera, and active emergency braking in reverse.

ALSO IN INSTALLMENTS – The Renault Mégane E-Tech it is also available with a Renault Future Value loan starting at € 289 per month.