Business

Renault Mégane E-Tech: prices announced

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

PRICES – The Renault Mégane E-Tech is the electric crossover of the French company that will be available in Italy starting from 37,100 euros. The manufacturer has released the price list of the three versions: Equilibre, Techno and Iconic. There are two different power steps. The base, whose price starts at € 37,100, has a power of 130 HP, a 40 kWh battery and is compatible with AC charging up to 22 kW and DC charging up to 85 kW. Above it is the more powerful 220 HP version, whose price list starts at 41,700 euros, which has a 60 kWh battery and is compatible with direct current charging up to 130 kW.

THE EQUIPMENT – The Renault Mégane E-Tech under construction Equilibrium, among other things, it has emergency braking as standard, steering wheel gearshift, 12.3 “digital dashboard, multimedia system with 9” panel, attention assist, active lane keeping, rear view camera, electric exterior mirrors, reader road signs, and the multifunctional steering wheel.

The set-up Techno adds automatic headlight switch-on, wipers with rain sensor, wireless smartphone charger, 20 “alloy wheels, chrome window frame, multimedia system visible on 12” screen, adaptive full LED headlights, LED taillights with indicators dynamic, Alcantara inserts, exterior mirrors matching the roof, two USB sockets, privacy windows, driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel.

The set-up Ionic adds diamond alloy wheels, specific bumpers, front seats with electric adjustment, lumbar and massage function, leather upholstery, front and side parking sensors, Harman Kardon premium audio system with DAB radio, satellite navigation and two-tone paint.

THE PACKAGES – Among the options available for the Renault Mégane E-Tech Equilibre the Pack City, which costs 450 euros and includes electrically foldable mirrors and parking sensors. The Ionic provides as an optional from 1,500 euros the Augmented Vision Pack, which includes a blind spot alarm, a 360-degree camera, and active emergency braking in reverse.

ALSO IN INSTALLMENTS – The Renault Mégane E-Tech it is also available with a Renault Future Value loan starting at € 289 per month.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Do you have old pillows in the house to throw away? DON’T: because it’s important not to

November 4, 2021

“Rebound” effect on the thirteenth: so this year it will return to growth

7 days ago

Unbelievable but true, the car tax will be permanently canceled

November 14, 2021

Motorcycle tourism, Austria Salzburg – Motociclismo.it

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button