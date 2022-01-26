Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi push for electrification

30 NEW MODELS – According to some advances, in a few days the Franco-Japanese alliance between Renault, Nissan And Mitsubishi will announce new ones investments for the development of electric vehicles. In fact, over the next five years, the three companies will put 20 billion euros on the plate, for a plan that will allow the group to present over 30 new models by 2030, based on five shared electric platforms. This strengthens the cooperation between the brands, because in addition to tripling the investments, the industrial design will allow the shared development of the next five electric platforms, the technology on which 90% of the future electric range of the group will be based.

COMMON PLATFORMS – The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has already developed four electric car floors, targeting specific types of cars by cost and size. One is the new CMF-EV platform (pictured above), which drives the Mégane E-Tech and the Nissan Ariya; the second is dedicated to cheaper vehicles and is currently used by Dacia Spring and its Chinese partner Dongfeng. Two other platforms are instead addressed to the “Keicar”, or microcars used in Japan, and to light commercial vehicles. The fifth and last of the lot is the CMFB-EV. Still to be presented to the public, this platform should be the basis for compact vehicles, such as the Micra and the Renault 5, shown in prototype last September.

NOT ONLY CARS – According to rumors, the plan would also include one closer cooperation at an industrial level between brands. The strategy will be functional to one sharing increasingly intense of key components, such as materials and batteries, which can respond to recent difficulties related to the procurement of raw materials. Furthermore, the program will be completed with a production chain of batteries located between France, Great Britain, China and Japan, which will generate a total capacity of 220 GWh by 2030. Finally, thanks to solid state battery technology developed by Nissan (which will be shared with other brands) it will be possible to achieve standardization and a reduction in costs in the production of accumulators for cars.