Renault R4, a teaser video anticipates the debut of the electric

On November 26, the lozenge brand will unveil the awaited concept of the new Renault 4L created in collaboration with “The Arsenale”, the online marketplace dedicated to style in motion. 60 years have passed since the launch of the famous small car, a true icon of the house. transalpina, introduced on the market back in 1961. A nostalgia operation strongly desired by Renault’s CEO Luca De Meo and, perhaps, aimed at following the success achieved by Fiat with the restyling of the historic 500, now also available in a 100% electric version.

Renault r4: The teaser video

–

The debut of the prototype, whose name should be “Air 4”, was anticipated by a short video teaser shared on Renault’s social profiles. The clip reveals a series of details hidden by the dim light, but which allows a glimpse of the mythical domes on the hood, one of the unique features of the car, as well as the round headlights inspired by the original ones, but updated in a modern key through the use of Led. For now, the characteristics of the car, which is assumed to be electrically powered, and the date of launch on the market are not yet known, information that will certainly be available on the day of the official presentation of the concept, or next November 26, 2021. The new Renault 4L would be an integral part of the new strategy of the transalpine manufacturer designed to bring the great classics of the brand back into fashion in a modern and electrified version. Not long ago Renault had unveiled the concept of the legendary R5, also an electric car expected on the market starting from 2024.