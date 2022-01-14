Renault says goodbye to petrol and diesel by 2030

There are many car and other vehicle manufacturers who today are increasingly willing to abandon the classic internal combustion engines in the not too distant future. Clearly the goal is to reduce polluting emissions as much as possible and thus contribute to making the air we breathe cleaner.

And so, in the last few hours, to the long list of brands in the auto sector that intend to turn to exclusively electric engines for their cars, we also add Renault, which aims to say goodbye to thermal engines for good, in the shortest possible time. It was the CEO of the House Luca De Meo himself who confirmed this, during a press conference he declared: “The offer of the House in Europe will be 100% electric in 2030”. His words leave no doubt.

What Renault intends to do

Let’s clarify what are the intentions of the Casa della Losanga. It is true that Renault has long been aiming to have a 90% electric range by 2030, and for this reason it has decided to join Opel, Ford, Peugeot and Fiat, to name just a few examples, and follow the path they are taking. many other competitors. But it is also true that the CEO Luca De Meo has decided to to set very specific conditions and limits the decision to say goodbye to combustion engines for good.

In fact, Renault will work on its all-electric range only and exclusively whether the charging network for zero-emission vehicles will be expanded (unfortunately the situation in Italy at the moment is still very bad) and whether electricity prices will be affordable for everyone. If these two conditions are not met, then De Meo has assured that Renault will not follow the plans for the electric transition and will continue to produce and sell cars with classic internal combustion engines.

The Renault Group also includes the subsidiary Dacia (which launched its first highly successful Spring electric car last year), but the Romanian company is currently not part of the electrification plans: the brand has in fact decided and communicated that will continue to sell cars with traditional engines even after 2030, and that he will decide to totally electrify his range only “at the last possible moment”, as he has made known.

Renault’s role in the electric transition in Europe

As we said last year, Europe is aiming for the all-electric transition. There was talk of a proposal, which is part of “Fit for 55”, the climate reform package designed to be able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, reducing them by up to 55% compared to 1990 levels.

But Europe really wants to say goodbye to diesel, petrol, methane, LPG and plug-in hybrid cars; restrictions affecting all productive sectors but obviously a radical change for the automotive sector. The European Union will ask member states to upgrade the current charging network, which is clearly essential to make the transition to the use of zero-emission cars possible.

Against this backdrop, Renault has decided to concentrate its range on electric vehicles only, provided that the charging network is really expanded and distributed throughout the country. Luca De Meo underlined: “We have an obligation to participate in the transition towards a zero-emission Europe”.