Renault unveils the interior of the new Austral: technology and minimal design

The new SUV Renault Austral ready to take the place of Kadjar and the French house is revealing it little by little. Today we discover interior design, thanks to the diffusion of design sketches. In reality, everything appears as a rather definitive drawing, and in fact many elements seen recently can be recognized.

The dashboard and in general the setting of the dashboard is very similar to that of the Megan E-Tech Electric, now close to arrival on the market, and that we had seen in detail in Munich, as you can see in the photo below.

Austral too will therefore have a dual display, for instruments and main infotainment, for a total diagonal of 24.3 “. Even the appearance of the chrome profiles, buttons and air vents seems identical, thus revealing a family design that will start with the two new cars of the brand (in addition to evident economies of scale).

From a technical point of view the software will always be animated by the Google operating system, with the integration of Google Maps. They will always be there for Android Auto And Apple CarPlay. Renault declares that OperR Link allows you to access all the main functions with just one click.

From an engine point of view, on the other hand, Austral will be very different. If the Megane will be exclusively electric, the new SUV will instead only be hybrid, with solutions full hybrid (with the Renault E-Tech system) e mild hybrid 48V or 12V, with 1.2 or 1.3 turbo petrol engines. In any case, the farewell to diesel has been sanctioned. By spring we should find out completely.