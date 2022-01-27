Renault unveils the technological cockpit of the new Austral SUV

The Renault Design team has put the cockpit of the New Renault Austra at the center of its project, both from the point of view of dynamic design and by focusing on the quality of the interior and on-board well-being. An interior that can fully rely on OpenR technology.

The SUV shows its interior

Austral’s interior design (the name was unveiled last December) is part of the SUV tradition but what you immediately notice is the central console that makes the difference, high and wide, called by the house itself “console great comfort”. The architecture of the dashboard has been designed to convey width and slimness, combined with the interior door panels, to create a “cockpit” feeling for the front seat passengers. The inclined lines chosen for the design give the vehicle greater dynamism.

The cockpit is modular, they have been inserted many dedicated storage compartments, the main one is the new large sliding armrest which can also be used to arrange objects or facilitate the use of the OpenR Link multimedia system. The console contains two large storage compartments and a specific compartment for the smartphone, where it can be charged by induction. The new Renault Austral offers more than 30 liters of storage space throughout the cabin.

The cocoon effect of the interior

To accentuate this particular effect, the headliner and the windscreen pillars are coated with a fabric with chiné processing. Furthermore, let’s not forget that the seats have been made with particular attention to the comfort of the occupants. And also, for passengers who sit at the front, they can enjoy ample space ergonomic and comfortable; even in the rear part of the car it is possible to benefit from greater roominess, thanks to the absence of the central tunnel. The New Renault Ausral SUV is modular and versatile, the rear bench is sliding and foldable by pressing a button located in the boot.

In the words of the Renault Design Project Director, Agneta Dahlgren: “When we created the interior of the New Renault Austral, our leitmotifs were the perception of space, the dynamic design and the feeling of protection. All by adopting high quality criteria. Are proud the result: the car offers a comfortable and technological cocoon effect. The passengers, who are at the center of the experience and can count on a reassuring and essential cockpit, experience a sensation of shared space and individual space ”.

Technology and comfort on board the New Renault Austral

The new SUV of the House had already spoken a few weeks ago, today Renault unveils comfortable and safe interior, which offers passengers an amazing experience thanks to the large OpenR screen. One of the largest and most original displays on the market and certainly the most ergonomic. By combining the dashboard with the central display via the L shape, it offers a display surface of 24.3 ”(774 cm2). On this intuitive and connected interface there are all the functions of the vehicle, the interior in this way is much more essential.

The advanced technology of the Google Automotive Services system offers optimized luminance and reflection rate characteristics, allowing the visor to be removed from the dashboard. In addition, it frees up more space and gives the whole thing a very modern floating look. The panel integrates with great discretion the air vents, central and vertical, and the outline of the display is very thin and flush. The steering wheel is squared with a small flattening in the center, to promote driving pleasure while also offering a perfect use of the dashboard screen. The car is equipped with the latest connected and smart solutions, the OpenR Link interface features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as the Google search system and the Google Maps navigator.

With the arrival of Austral, a model of the Renault brand will disappear from the market forever: the car will in fact replace the current Kadjar in the range. The brand new SUV will be presented to the public in the spring this year.