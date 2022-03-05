Renault will also add smart charging to its new electrics

Thus, to reach and overcome the process, the French manufacturer has ways such as its plug and charge, that allows you to start the charging session simply by connecting the car to its corresponding socket. The control system is responsible for identifying the vehicle and allowing payment automatically through an encrypted protocol without the need to use any type of credit or membership card.

Because if; fast charging in direct current is the best option for those who want to offer a charge in the shortest possible time. However, having a higher charging power is not the only characteristic of fast charging networks. We see this with functions such as the smart and optimized charging .

Renault is beginning to test how it can integrate an optimized and intelligent charging system into its electrified cars, especially 100% electric ones, to alleviate a possible network overload. A solution that is being seen in a very complete way for which it can be the great way to operate in the recharge.

Bidirectional and induction recharging

Based on this technology, we can say that smart charging allows you to effectively manage the charge of your electric vehicle by connecting it to the electricity grid. It is one more function from which fast charging is integrated, as we mentioned. During it, what is done is that every time we connect the electric vehicle, the charger sends important data automatically to optimize the load.

In the case of Renault, what has been done is to go one step further. And it is that yours is what is known as intelligent recharging bidirectional and induction rechargingboth static and dynamic. And what does it consist of? Well, with it, the flow of energy goes from the network to the car to recharge it, but also in the opposite direction, from the car to the network, for the refueling of the same. Its function is twofold: environmental, because it promotes electricity with low carbon emissions, and economic, since it manages to lower costs by making energy readily available.

At the same time we also have Renault’s induction recharging, which is added to the bidirectional one. What this does is to be based on the principle of electromagnetic induction, which works by making pass electric current through a coil, which generates another electric current and which will be stored in a second coil. This manages to transfer the energy just by putting the device on the receiver of electricity.

A functional technology

Recharging an electric vehicle using static inductive charging, without the need to connect it through a cable, is a technological solution that will represent a very important advance for the implementation of electric mobility.

Thus, this transmission of electricity by induction is currently present in many consumer applications, without going any further in our own smartphones. For what has to do with the French brand, this is done well in models such as its Zoe or the Kangoo van (here its technical sheet) or the recently released Mégane E-Tech, where they have a induction charger that allows users to charge their smartphones compatible with this technology wirelessly.

In fact, for Renault, the true future of wireless smart charging lies in dynamic induction charging, collecting the electrical energy generated by induction while driving by passing through the emitter coils, which are integrated directly into the road, which that increases autonomy on the go. This will reduce the need to use high-capacity batteries, as well as the reliance on charging stations.