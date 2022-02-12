Renault will develop a new rare earth free electric motor

The Renault Group continues to carry out its electrification plan. We have talked about it several times over time and we have seen how the French Group is entering into several collaboration agreements in various fields such as the development and production of batteries. Now comes an interesting news regarding the design of an electric motor of a new generation that will find its place inside its future battery-powered cars.

The Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive they will work together to develop and produce in France a new generation electric motor that will be characterized by being powerful, efficient and for do not require the use of rare earths. Going more specifically on this project, according to what has been communicated, Renault will develop and produce a rotor based on the EESM technology (Electrically Excited Synchronous Motor) and to develop the general architecture of the motor.

Instead, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive will develop and manufacture a very efficient stator capable of generating more power without consuming more electricity. The new electric powertrain is expected to be capable of delivering 200 kW (272 hp). The start of the production is expected to start in 2027. The agreement provides that the new electric motor will be built at the Renault plant in Cléon, Normandy.

A very interesting project even if we will have to wait a long time to see the fruits of this work. Luca de MeoCEO of the Renault Group, on this new project said:

We are delighted to partner with Valeo, whose expertise is well known worldwide. Together we will design and develop a new generation of high-tech electric motors, produced in our Cléon plant. This partnership is further demonstration of our ability to be at the forefront of the electric revolution and to lay the roots of the new automotive value chain in France.

Christophe PérillatValeo General Manager added: