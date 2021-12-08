Renault Zoe, Euro NCAP safety test disaster – Electric

Renault Zoe has long been the queen of the market, representing the best-selling electric car. A result that in recent years has been called into question by the arrival of numerous new battery-powered models. Now a new blow for the Losanga EV which got a bad rating during the Euro NCAP safety tests. In fact, Renault Zoe achieved zero stars in the tests of the European New Car Evaluation Program. Always remaining within the French group, only one star is that obtained by the new Dacia Spring.

“Renault was once synonymous with safety”, said Euro NCAP Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen – “But these disappointing results for Zoe and Dacia Spring show that safety has now become a collateral damage in the group’s transition to electric cars”. Renault responded to the test results by pointing out that the Zoe is a safe vehicle, which met all regulatory safety standards. “These standards are constantly evolving and are becoming increasingly stringent in all areas, especially in terms of safety,” the company added. “Renault is therefore continuously improving its offering to comply with applicable regulations where its vehicles are sold.” Only a few models have achieved such a low rating, with three cars previously failing to meet the independent assessment body’s criteria.

The result could hurt Zoe’s sales thus pushing Renault to update the car or to launch the new version. In 2013, Renault’s own electric car had received a 5-star rating, the maximum required by the safety rating. In this test phase, 11 cars were analyzed by Euro NCAP, among which the highest rating was obtained by BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Caddy.