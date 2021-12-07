Rene, from motorcycles to skiing. Overwhelmed by an avalanche

Rene was a brave boy. He was 19 and his job was to challenge motorbike racing. Not with the recklessness of the reckless young man, but with the preparation of the scrupulous athlete. Then, of course, there was the audacity of those who are not afraid to whiz around on two wheels as if astride a missile.

Throttle throttle and competition tires. And he who rears up along the dirt roads of the motocross circuits with the elegance of an angel with spread wings. Splashes of mud that smeared the helmet, drops of sweat that beaded the forehead. This was the daring life of Rene Hofer; profession: champion.

Rene died yesterday in an avalanche in the district of Lungau, in Austria, his country. Who today weeps for him, like all sports lovers. The true one. Made of talent and recklessness.

Hofer was hit by an avalanche on Saturday afternoon. He was in the company of another ten friends, engaged in an off-piste, when the snow mass overwhelmed them at an altitude of 2,400 meters. Eight were buried by a front of more than 4 meters of snow and three people did not make it: two were found already dead, one died after being transported to the hospital in Klagenfurt.

Rene would have turned 20 on 4 January, he was a driver for Ktm with which in 2016 he was crowned European champion in the 85 cc class.

Despite his age, Hoffer was already considered a motocross veteran. His team-mate, Tom Vialle, two years older, could boast the 2020 world title, but Rene enjoyed the total confidence of the Ktl team, which aimed at him without hesitation. A well-rewarded trust. For Rene, the 2019 season was the launching pad towards the World Championship, thanks to a fourth place finish in the European 250. And a palmarès that has been enriched from race to race.

Hofer now enters the legend, an inevitable fate for those who like him leave us just at the moment when the world began to admire him for his feats. And for that character – typical of motorcycling champions – made of cold blood mixed with bravado. Prowess and brazenness, the secret of Rene’s charm was all in this combination concentrated in a beautiful face and an athletic physique.

After all, at 19, who doesn’t have a beautiful face and an athletic physique? But Hofer had something more: a special “sparkle” that illuminates only the gaze of those predestined for victory. But demigods who wrote an evil prophecy in destiny: you will be remembered as a great one, if you die young. And Rene has adapted. Saying goodbye all too soon. His greeting with raised hand will remain. As a winner. After the last lap and yet another flight, high enough to scratch the sky.