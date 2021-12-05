Rene Hofer, motocross rider dead in an avalanche in Austria- Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

Rene Hofer was buried under an avalanche on Saturday: he was on vacation with friends, two other pilots also died: Michael Weissmann and Bastian Wolf

died Rene Hofer: The 19-year-old Austrian motocross rider was hit by an avalanche on Saturday afternoon in the district of Lungau, Austria. The young man was in the company of another ten friends, engaged in an off-piste, when the snow mass overwhelmed them at an altitude of 2,400 meters. Eight were buried by a front of over 4 meters of snow and three people didn’t make it: two have already been found dead, one dead after being transported to the hospital of Klagenfurt. The other two victims were also young Austrian runners: Michael Weissmann and Bastian Wolf.

Hofer, who would have turned 20 on January 4th, he was a driver for Ktm with which in 2016 he was crowned European champion in the 85 cc class. Stable rider of the world championship from the following year, starting from the 125, boasted a podium in the world rankings of the minor class and this season 6 in the general classification of Mx2 after winning the Pietramurata Grand Prix (his first success, just on 27 October last) and Garda. For him also the presence in the Motocross of Nations, where he brought Austria to 8th place overall.

In 2020 had narrowly escaped a bad accident during the Lithuanian Grand Prix, when he suffered a bad fracture in his left arm just below the shoulder: transported from Riga to Wels, he had been operated on for a long time and forced to retire from the season.





Rene first got on a dirt bike when he was just three and a half years old, participating in his first races from the following year. At the age of 5 he had hit second place in the N West Cup, winning the following year. At 7 he had been 2 in the European MX Master Kids and at 8 he had won the MX Austria Cup.

Sunday morning Ktm expressed its condolences: Go in peace, little Rene. a tragedy for your family, for your Ktm family and for the MXGP community. You will always be remembered as the happy boy you were. Rest in peace. Our condolences to all who loved you. Ride on, Rene, we will miss you immeasurably number 711.