René Valdivieso steals the show from La Bichota

Duel of Bichotas in Cuscatlán, the famous Salvadoran makeup artist captured the eyes and applause of the public, the cheers resounded inside the stadium.

The Salvadoran public enjoyed this Sunday night the concert of the Colombian Karol G, in San Salvador, as the closing of her “Bichota Reloaded Tour”.

Salvadoran entertainment figures were not lacking among the public. Tiktokers, YouTubers and other influencers were present to sing at the top of their lungs the great successes of the Colombian.

A character that could not be absent from this event was the Salvadoran make-up artist René Valdivieso, who tonight has shown his media power and the great affection that the public has for him.

René Valdivieso mingled with the fans of the “Makinón” locality, located in the stands of the Cuscatlán Stadium, who received him with loud applause, shouts and surrounded by the sea of ​​lights, from the phones of hundreds of admirers.

Sheathed in a turquoise wig, René Valdivieso toured the stands and accompanied his beloved audience moments before the start of the Karol G concert.

René Valdivieso calls himself the Salvadoran Bichota and there is no doubt about the strong support and affection that his compatriots express to him, both on social networks and outside of them.