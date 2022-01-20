Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid, Jeep doubles the hybrid offer

Jeep has decided to expand the offer of hybrid engines for its Renegade and Compass. After the 4xe versions equipped with a Plug-in powertrain, the e-Hybrid models which are characterized by the presence of a new electrified engine. Let’s see the main details of the novelty.

NEW HYBRID POWERTRAIN

Jeep reports that the Renegade and Compass in the e-Hybrid version have a new 4-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, from the Global Small Engine family, with 130 HP (96 kW) and 240 Nm of torque, in combination with an electric motor 48-volt integrated with 15 kW (20 hp) and 55 Nm of torque (equivalent to 135 Nm at the gearbox input level). The transmission is entrusted to a 7-speed double clutch gearbox. The small electric motor is able to offer traction to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off. In particular, the all-electric propulsion is available at start-up, when traveling at low speeds, at cruising speed and when parking maneuvers.

The braking system includes the Intelligent Brake System to optimize the “autorecharge” function thanks to the mixed regenerative braking which maximizes the recovery of kinetic energy during deceleration to the advantage of efficiency. Thanks to the new powertrain, Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid can count on several features called EV Features accessible through the infotainment. We have Silent Start which makes it possible to start and start the vehicle without starting the petrol engine; Energy Recovery which recovers energy that would otherwise be wasted while the car decelerates (e-Coasting) and when braking; Boost & Load point shift which allows you to take advantage of the electric motor to have a greater starting point; Electric Drive which allows the vehicle to travel using the electric motor. Obviously, the use of the electric motor depends on the charge level of the accumulator and on the speed. This new powertrain, according to Jeep, is able to reduce consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared to previous petrol models.

EQUIPMENT, SAFETY AND PRICE