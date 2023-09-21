Renesito Avicius celebrates his nomination for Best Instrumental Album at the Latin Grammy 2023

Tracero and percussionist Renesito Avic reacted enthusiastically to his nomination for the second year in a row latin grammy,

with his disc ThreeThe Cuban musician will also compete in the 24th edition of the prestigious awards in the Best Instrumental Album category, which, according to what he has said on his network, is a dream he has cherished since childhood.

He wrote, “Fam, I still can’t believe it, we’re nominated for the second year in a row at the Latin Grammys. Thank you to all the members of the Academy who created this album with love and honesty.” on the network this Tuesday, shortly after the announcement of the official list of nominees for the ceremony, which, for the first time, will be held outside the United States.

His first words after learning of the good news were, “I’m so happy and grateful to God, my family, all the incredible musicians who came with me on this album, and my engineer German Landeta.”

He then explained what the album represents to him: “The project was named “TRES” in honor of Cuba’s national instrument, so it’s a celebration of the sound of my country and my roots,” he said in the post. Who said that as an instrumentalist he felt fully represented on the album.

This Wednesday, after the first emotion of seeing himself on the list of Latin Grammy nominees for the second year running, he confessed: “I dreamed of this moment since I was 6 years old when I started learning music And finally it became true in 2023.” And took the opportunity to congratulate everyone who made the album possible, who “gave a special flavor to my music and took it to another dimension.”

In May, when Renesito presented the album that has now been selected for recognition as the best instrumental album, he said that it was “full of colors and musical styles that were born by the hands of Tres Cubanos” and He “dedicated it to the National Chordophone of Cuba.”

Last year Avicii was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Tropical Album category.,

This year’s edition, whose ceremony will be held in Seville on November 16, includes several Cubans among the nominees.

Others include Pablo Milanés, Chucho Valdés, Camila Cabello, Omara Portuondo, El Septeto Santiaguero, Paquito D’Rivera. Artists born in the Greater Antilles who have been inducted by the Academy In its official list to compete for awards at this 24th GRAMMY Awards.