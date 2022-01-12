Renew Inter, from Perisic to Skriniar, up to de Vrij: the situation. And Handanovic …

Brozovic’s is one step away, then the Nerazzurri managers will focus on the other renewals

A long and far from simple negotiation now in its final stages. Marcelo’s renewal Brozovic, for months the priority of the Nerazzurri management, is in the final stages, few details are missing and then the signature will arrive. And now whose turn is it? As the Gazzetta dello Sport, in home Inter the most urgent case would be that of Ivan Perisic, whose contract expires in June. However, the Croatian made it clear that he is not in a hurry, he wants to wait.

“Sure, executives are courting him, hoping they have the arguments to hold him back. On the other hand, Handanovic’s situation is more fluid, with whom he is talking for a softer extension. The details of the agreement must be defined, but there is an orientation already outlined“.

SKRINIAR – “And we come to Milan škriniar, one of the props of the defense. The Slovak is linked to Inter until 2024 and has an average salary of around 2.5 million net. The increases obtained by colleagues suggest that the company is willing to recognize a significant increase, but the discussion has not yet been explored.“.

DE VRIJ– “His relationship expires in 2023 and it is no mystery that the interest of English clubs could become a pitfall in the summer. So far the contacts with his agent, Mino Raiola, have not brought substantial news. There is no rupture , but not even particular approaches. The parties are studying each other. Also for this reason the company is preparing to intervene on the market in view of the next season “.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 22:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link