Renew your set up with this gaming keyboard at a groundbreaking price

This Logitech keyboard has palm rests and a spill-resistant frame.

It’s the last day to seize the spring deals from Amazon. They end today, but you can find very good discounts on technology. Today we want to highlight the Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard which has fantastic features to play video games on your PC. Now it only costs 39.98 euros since it has a discount of 51 percent. It is comfortable, resistant and especially very cheap. In short, a good opportunity to change your keyboard for one of the latest generation.

We are talking about a peripheral of very good quality both if you play video games as if not It really has a price of 81.99 euros, but with the 51% discount it stays in only 39.98 euros. An unbeatable offer for a keyboard of these characteristics, Logitech being the best selling gaming accessory brand in recent years. Its qualities will allow you to enjoy video games on your PC with greater precision and control in the mechanics.

The Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard now costs 39.98 euros

The first thing that stands out about this keyboard is your palm rest, essential to avoid fatigue and other injuries from daily use. The keyboard is made of good quality materials, splash resistant and a durable frame. This is also reflected in the Logitech G Mech-Dome keys that offer a optimal performance Similar to a mechanical keyboard.

This product it is not wireless, so it connects via cable. The keys can be customized and have a backlight to give a very modern touch to your set up. It also has multimedia controls that will allow you to play, stop, pause or mute videos and music tracks with a single gesture. It’s all advantages with the Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard.

If you take advantage of 51 percent off from Amazon, the keyboard barely it costs 39.98 euros. An offer that is very worthwhile because there is no cheap gaming keyboards. This Amazon sales period ends on April 13, so the price could change in the coming days.

