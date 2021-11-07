Renewable, 39 wind farms are arriving in the sea in front of our beaches. Here’s where

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the Vortex work boat, Atlantic Ocean off Portugal, 41 ° 41’11.2 ”N 9 ° 03’52.1” W. The boat docks on the very yellow painted steel of one of the three colossal Vestas 8.4 megawatt floating wind towers of the EdP Renováveis , the renewable energy company of the Portuguese Energias de Portugal. The seabed is 92.5 meters, that depth at which it is not convenient to plant the pylon on the bottom and the inconstancy of the floating system is preferred. To the east, on the edge of the horizon, the mountains of Viana do Castelo shine through the clouds.

Here at last on the long wave of the Atlantic I touch with my hand – in the sense not of metaphor; is the touch of the fingertips on the yellow paint made sticky by the salt – what is offshore wind that is being talked about at COP26 in Glasgow on the climate and for which in Italy there are 39 projects on the waiting list and still zero realizations . If they were all built, they would be 17 thousand megawatts, hundreds of propellers off the coasts of Romagna, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Lazio, Tuscany to give Italy energy without producing smoke.

The numbers in Italy and Europe

Until August 31st Terna , the high voltage spa, had surveyed the improbable very long list of 39 requests from investors asking to connect future projects totaling 17 thousand megawatts of wind farms to be laid in the middle of the sea to the high voltage grid. Some along the coast, with the pylon firmly planted in the bottom, and others floating.

In the lines above I wrote “unlikely very long list”, and the improbability is given by the fact that there are many announcements but in Italy there is still no wind farm at sea. All 39 are still on paper – I correct myself, all 39 are on paper except one, the one under construction on the beach of Taranto , in whose port there are pylons and propellers ready to be assembled.

In some ways, the generosity of projects is reminiscent of those 15 regasifiers of liquid methane that had been proposed about fifteen years ago: in the end, only two of many projects have become real, namely the Adriatic Lng off the Po delta and the Olt in the sea of ​​Livorno.

Propellers for a total of 12 thousand megawatts are already spinning on the European seas, with the objectives of 60 thousand megawatts for 2030 and 300 thousand for 2050, estimated investments of 800 billion euros.