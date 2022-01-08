Renewables 2021, 59% of electricity consumption covered in Portugal

Wind and hydroelectric power have driven Portuguese green production, covering up to 66% of national demand in December 2021

Renewables 2021, the golden year of the Portuguese fer

(Rinnovabili.it) – For the Portuguese electricity sector, 2021 was a year of great changes. Struggling, like the rest of Europe, with the effects of dear energy, the country has definitively put a point on coal-fired thermoelectric power plants. Closing the last plant nine years ahead of schedule. How to recover the lost power? Partly with natural gas, whose consumption increased by 4.6 percent, and partly with green energy.

And they are right there renewable 2021 scored one of the most striking results in Portugal according to REN data. Green production, up by several percentage points compared to 2020, took advantage of the excellent weather conditions to increase its contribution. Last year, in fact, renewable sources have 59 percent of electricity consumption covered Portuguese; peaking at 66 percent in December.

New solar growth planned

Going into detail on renewables 2021, lwind accounted for 26 percent of the total requirement thanks to a productivity index above the historical average. Following thehydroelectric with 23 percent, biomass with 7 percent and photovoltaics with 3.5 percent.

Solar energy, while remaining the least significant of the green inputs, recorded a 37% growth compared to the previous year. And in the near future, the share is expected to grow rapidly. The news has recently come that the German Newcon Energy has planned one in the country solar 5.8 GW pipeline through its subsidiary Solcarport, a wider state offensive is launched which should carry out 80 photovoltaic projects in the coming years.

The results of renewables 2021 come at a time of full recovery in energy demand. In fact, national electricity consumption increased by 1.7 per cent on an annual basis, despite the fact that demand is still far from the performance of 2019.

In this context non-renewable production provided 31 per cent of consumption. A figure divided between natural gas with its 29 per cent and coal, with the last plant closed at the end of November, which represented less than 2 per cent. The balance of imports provided the remaining 10 percent or so.