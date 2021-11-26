Renewables, we can do it but it will be very hard

The electrification of consumption and the installations of renewable plants are growing. But at insufficient rates. So it will be very hard to reach the national targets by 2030. Even doubling the number of electric cars in circulation with the registration of 100,000 BEVs in the first nine months of 2021 is not enough. This is stated in the Electricity Market Report of the Energy & Strategy Group of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano.

Electricity Market Report: the state of the art

The installed capacity of renewable source plants in Italy today exceeds 56 GW, thanks above all to solar and wind power. The other way around the thermoelectric one gradually decreased: approximately 60 GW, compared to 77 GW in 2012, 77% represented by plants fueled by natural gas and 17% by coal plants, which must be decommissioned within 5 years.

The rate of electrification of consumption it has instead been maintained almost constant at around 20% in the last decade, even if the changes in the coverage of electricity demand are evident, especially noting that the incidence of traditional thermoelectric plants has decreased from 74% in 2005 to 54% in 2020, while theand renewables went from 14% to 38%. Furthermore, in 2021 there was an increase in the price of energy (in the first nine months, + 64.6% on an annual basis and + 121.3% compared to 2020). This was due to the increase in the cost of gas, which must make us reflect on the strong dependence of the Italian generation mix on fossil fuels.

More confidence, but the results don’t come

The in short, figures are not exciting, however, there is a climate of confidence thanks to the “consistent policy actions issued at EU level such as the “Green Deal”, the “Next Generation EU”, the “Fit for 55” which have given new impetus to the optimism of operators»He comments Simone Franzò, director of the E&S Group’s Electricity Market Observatory.

New renewable installations slow down

But in Italy asphyxiated market dynamics, such as the trend in installations of plants from renewable sources, and the surge in energy prices remain problems to be solved: otherwise it will be very hard. In short, it is necessary to field “a path capable of combining complex objectives and a credible roadmap. The investments contained in the PNRR, for the development of the renewable park and a resilient, digital and flexible distribution network, are also heading in the same direction.“.

In sum: the achievement of climate neutrality to 2050 (and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for 2030 by 55% compared to 1990 levels, as outlined in the Fit for 55 package “requires aimportant acceleration compared to the rates recorded in recent years“.

By 2030, renewable sources should cover 40% of the European energy mix, energy efficiency on final energy consumption should rise to 36% (and to 39% that on primary energy consumption), at least 3% should be upgraded every year of the total area of ​​public buildings e emissions from new cars should be reduced by 55% compared to 2021 levels, to then become 100% by 2035, when the sale of new thermal cars will be banned.

Energy Community and UVAM, the possible turning point

The Report deals in particular with two issues: the Energy community, new paradigms of energy generation and consumption and the opening of Dispatching Services Market (and the definition of new ancillary services assigned to the virual units or UVAM) introduced by two EU directives and being implemented in Italy. They will be able to enable a wider diffusion of renewable sources. And thus represent a driving force for complementary investments in energy efficiency and in support of electric mobility and the supply of ancillary services.

