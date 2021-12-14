renewal before Christmas. The more you score the more you earn

As reported this morning The Gazzetta dello Sport Jorge Antun, Paulo Dybala’s attorney, has landed in Turin and this means that the renewal of the Argentine number 10 with the Juventus it is very close to being signed. Antun returned to Turin to close and not to negotiate: he and the black-white management (in particular Federico Cherubs, manager of the market) have been in constant contact in recent months and have found an agreement on everything. The injury did not change the club’s plans, which long ago decided to make Joya the symbol of the Lady. Dybala will bind to Juventus practically for life, signing a contract (which should start as early as January) until 2026. Paulo arrived in Turin at the age of 21 and at the end of the new agreement he will have almost 33.

AGREEMENT AND ANUNNCIO – The agreement was found on the basis of 8 million euros plus 2 bonuses (currently Dybala earns 7.3 all inclusive) and with a particular formula which has both agreed: the variable part can become fixed if Paulo reaches the established goals (as a team but above all personal) for two years in a row. Everything will depend on him: the more he plays, the more he scores and the more he earns. Antun will not have to quarantine this time because he was already in Europe with his daughters and today he moved to Italy. He won’t see Juve right away, because he still has to deal with some bureaucratic issues, but now it’s only a matter of days: Juve want to make the announcement before Christmas.