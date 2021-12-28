Renewal Brozovic, Inter confident: the background. Perisic, it’s not over. And Skriniar …

Perisic, Brozovic, Skriniar and De Vrij: Inter have opened the files to renew the 4-pillar contracts

“The starting point is only one: Inter are convinced they have put on an almost perfect car, the 46th odds that are worth half a championship are there to prove it. The other point, that of the fall, also touches on the renewals. Because Marotta and Ausilio are working with the sling to confirm as much as possible a group that has not only proved successful, but in the last six months has shown that it still has sufficient motivation to pursue a new success “.Thus opens the article in La Gazzetta dello Sport regarding the renewals at Inter. The club is convinced that it can start a winning cycle with this group and, for this reason, it is also ready to betray some general guidelines that the club has given itself in order to keep its jewels.

“The Croatian is over 29 years old: the club’s investment, so to speak, is above all technical. In the sense that the Croatian midfielder is not an asset with a potential economic value like that of Lautaro or Barella, so to speak. But he has now become a player so central, in the development of the game before Conte and especially Inzaghi, that Inter are going beyond the budget they initially set for themselves “, explains Rosea. Confidence remains high and there is a background which helps to understand the state of the art: “In the first meetings the director’s father manager, Ivan, had put on the table a request of 8 million net per season. Inter first broke five, then rose to 5.5, now they have raised to 6 (plus bonuses), on the same wavelength as Lautaro. AND Brozovic has shown availability, dropping to 7 million requests. In short, the parties are closer. It still takes some effort, but you work in build and not destroy mode“, confirms the newspaper.

A different situation, however, that of Perisic: Inzaghi pushes for the renewal but “The first meetings with the outside world were not encouraging. Perisic, who today earns 5 million net, asks for a renewal at higher figures, around 6 million. Figures that Inter do not feel able to pay, at least today . That’s why the parties have temporarily left themselves free. Free to listen to proposals around, the player. And also free to set up a different future, read the interest in Digne or the one still earlier for Kostic “, confirms Rosea who, however, does not consider the game already closed. The parties will in fact update in February for a point of the situation.

After Brozovic and Perisic, it will be up to Skriniar and De Vrij, both expiring in 2023 and for which renewal negotiations have not yet started. “Before the pandemic, the Dutchman had also found a draft agreement, which was then put in a corner. The file has never been reopened. But before the end of this season the speech will have to be dealt with again. And so too. for Skiniar: both earn less than most of the owners who contributed to the scudetto and this title in winter. Marotta and Ausilio are careful to balance, they know where it is right to retouch and where to remove “, explains Rosea.

December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 12:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link