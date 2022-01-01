Renewal Brozovic, Inter prepares the last offer: now the ball goes to the Croatian, but Ausilio and Marotta… | First page

The match that took place before Christmas did not bear the hoped-for results, but soon Inter and Marcelo Brozovic will refresh, perhaps in the presence of Steven Zhang, who has planned his trip to Milan in view of the Super Cup final, even if the match is in danger of slipping. Inter’s latest offer did not find the player’s favor, the parties are still far apart and now Ausilio and Marotta are preparing the last assault.

BROZO BALL – The Nerazzurri will soon formulate the new offer to the Croatian and it will be practically identical to the one presented to Lautaro a few months ago. Inter will offer Brozovic a contract that with easy bonuses can reach 6.5 million and that, with the addition of more difficult-to-achieve bonuses, it could even surpass them. The midfielder, on the other hand, asks for a fixed of 7 and for this reason the distances are destined not to be completely filled, because what the Nerazzurri are about to put on the table will be the last proposal. More Marotta and Ausilio will not be able to unbalance themselves. The ball will therefore pass to Brozovic, which in recent weeks is however showing itself to be open to dialogue and very calm about the matter. A tranquility that Inter greatly appreciates, but in viale della Liberazione they know that soon the last word will be up to Brozovic and that if he really wants to continue his career at Inter he will have to give up something.