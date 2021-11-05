Renewal, Brozovic is in no hurry: Inter, negotiation uphill. PSG survey

The Nerazzurri management wants to lock the Croatian midfielder as soon as possible, but his entourage takes time

At home Inter the issue linked to the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic’s contract continues: the Croatian midfielder will expire in June, but so far no agreement has been found for the extension. The Nerazzurri management would like to lock him down as soon as possible, but the feeling is that the player’s entourage wants to take time and evaluate any other proposals first. A situation that is anything but simple, as the Corriere dello Sport: “Today Inter will formalize the extension of Nicolò Barella’s contract until 2026, but since the agreement with the Sardinian midfielder is “old” by a couple of weeks, the fans are waiting above all for the signing on the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic. On this issue, however, no news because the player’s entourage is in no hurry to meet the Nerazzurri managers.“.

“The father and the lawyer representing Brozo have been invited a couple of times by ds Ausilio for a first chat, but so far the summit has not been staged. And it is not even fixed in the two days preceding the derby. The logic suggests that it will take place during the break for the national teams, but it should not be taken for granted. In Viale della Liberazione the feeling is that the Croatian is not in a hurry to put his autograph on a new agreement. This does not mean that he has already decided to leave Milan. But first he wants to carefully evaluate any offers because he has understood that some top clubs are moving on him“.

“On Wednesday in Tiraspol, Brozovic earned the best of the match award for the third time in four Champions League matches. A fact that certainly does not escape the big ones and it is no coincidence that the PSG has already made a first survey. If Leonardo entered the order of ideas to place another free transfer after Messi, Sergio Ramos, Donnarumma and Wijnaldum, for Inter it would be … game over. Marcelo currently earns 4.2 million plus bonuses and the club is willing to go up to 5, maximum 5.5 plus prizes. Instead, it seems that the midfielder has much greater ambitions because, freeing himself on a free transfer, he could collect a signing award. The negotiation, therefore, is uphill“.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 08:03)

