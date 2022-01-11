Renewal for a Season confirmed

Written by: Alessandra Motisi – Publication date: 54 minutes ago

Given the success of the show, which garnered Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Awards last year, The Morning Show was renewed for a third season from Apple TV +.

With protagonists and executive producers Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston, and directed by Mimi Leder, the third season of the acclaimed drama will usher in a new showrunner and executive producer: Charlotte Stoudt, best known for her work on Homeland and House of Cards. Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and presented the first and second seasons, will be a consultant for the third season. Apple TV + also reveals that the former showrunner will continue development of a new series for the platform, under the terms of a previously announced global deal.

Matt Cherniss, Apple TV + programming chief, commented on the renewal:

“It has been exciting to see The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring current affairs stories that have drawn audiences around the world. We are thrilled to see Charlotte’s work in Season 3 and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our majestic cast continue to bring in the show “.

Stoudt she was equally happy to join the crew:

“I am thrilled to join forces with Apple TV + and The Morning Show. The cast, led by phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is truly incredible. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams from Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is delightful and provocative “.

The first and second seasons of The Morning Show they are now streaming on Apple TV +.

Source: Collider