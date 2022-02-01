renewal is back in the balance

The technician had indicated four shots and asked for programming and instead Cabral arrived four minutes before closing

The winter market of the Lazio gave to Maurizio Sarri alone Jovane Cabral, purchased at 19.56 after a day of ‘no’ collected for the offensive reinforcement, and the deposit of the Dimitrijc Kamenovic, arrived in the summer and never registered before. A little ‘little for the Biancoceleste coach who he had asked for a left-back, two midfielders and a forward but above all that has always put programming first.

But now he will have to hope that the Cape Verdean born in 1998, who arrived in extremis from Sporting Lisbon, will be able to adapt quickly to the reality of Serie A, also because he will have to play the heavy role of deputy Immobile, given the departure of Muriqi. Nothing Casale (stayed at Verona), no Ricci (finished in Turin), no Vecino (remained at Inter), players Sarri was counting on a lot to give substance to a team that has so far had too many ups and downs.

And above all, working in this sense, the management would have demonstrated in Sarri – described as enraged from Il Messaggero – to think in perspective while listening to the requests of the coach. While the fans are angry with sports director Tare, asking for his resignation, the coach reflects on what he had already said to the club: he wants to be heard in the future or the renewallong ready on the table to be signed, it will never become reality.



