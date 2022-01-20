Renewal of Acn Family Doctors 2016-2018. Fimmg and Cisl Medici towards the signing

On the other hand, according to what we learn, the Snami would have taken time for Smi-Simet and Cgil Medici would be oriented not to sign. Onotri (Smi): “The one proposed by SISAC, the public part, is an old agreement, which does not take into account the pandemic in progress, because it cuts services to citizens, compresses protection for workers and is penalizing from an economic point of view”

19 JAN – The match of the Acn of General Medicine 2016-2018 is about to close. According to what is learned, the Fimmg (the majority union) would have given its consent to sign the agreement as well as the Cisl Medici, the Snami would have taken time for Smi-Simet and Cgil Medici would be oriented not to sign.

The signing is also decisive to turn the page and start the process for the renewal of the new Acn which should contain the many changes dictated by the Pnrr.

“The Italian Doctors Syndicate does not sign the National Collective Agreement (ACN) for the three-year period 2016 – 2018” so in a statement Pina Onotri, Secretary General of the SMI.

“The one proposed by SISAC, the public part, is an old agreement, which does not take into account the pandemic in progress, because it cuts services to citizens, compresses protection for workers and is penalizing from an economic point of view”.

“After two years of sacrifices made by the medical profession, an agreement cannot be signed at a loss. We will convene the national union management meeting as soon as possible to decide on further actions to be taken. The category has paid a very high price in this pandemic, with deaths and sickness. Despite this, we are faced with a bad proposal from the public part. We do not yet explain how other medical unions have accepted what has arisen from the will of SISAC ”.

“The pandemic has shown the whole country that the time has come for a major public investment in general practitioner and community medicine staff to improve the quality of the care offered. The SMI will continue to be close to the serious situation in which general medicine finds itself, which does not find any confirmation or real relief in the ACN concluded today ”.

“The Government cannot, in chatter, elevate doctors to heroes and then fail to allocate resources and policies adequate to the new needs of medicine. Change this national collective agreement: it is inadmissible! ” concludes Onotri.

January 19, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

