Renewal of Pioli, we are in the details: contract until 2024 with doubled salary

Milan has no doubts. Stefano Pioli has no doubts. The club and the coach will continue together, arm in arm. And that’s right. Because it is not just a question of results (excellent, by the way), but also of style, what the Emilian coach has shown he has in these two years spent on the Rossoneri bench. Style that goes well with the philosophy of the AC Milan club.

Trust, renewal and increase

There are all the conditions, therefore, to (re) get married. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, these are very hot days for the renewal of the technician. Indeed, the parties are now in the details: Pioli will sign a two-year contract until 2024, with the probable option for a third season, and will have a net increase in salary. He currently earns 2.5 million euros, with the new agreement he will earn between 3.5 and 4 million.

Work and methods, especially politeness

A substantial growth, notes the Corriere, but more than correct, deserved. The property is satisfied with the work done by Pioli, who has managed to conquer everyone with his methods and his grace, proving to be up to a task that is not at all simple. Milan were not in great shape before his arrival, but the cure worked and if today the Rossoneri returned to compete for important goals, the merit belongs to the coach.