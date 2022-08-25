Renewal of Ramos Clemen as Head of Internal Service

The internist Juan Ignacio Ramos-Clemente Romero.

The General Directorate of Personnel of the Andalusian Health Service renews Juan Ignacio Ramos-Clemente Romero as head of the Facultative Service of Internal Medicine in the Hospital Infanta Elenaof Huelvaas stated in the Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA).

Ramos-Clemente graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the Malaga University in 2001 and later obtained a specialist degree in Internal Medicine after completing five years as a resident medical intern.

The specialist has worked professionally in the areas of cardiovascular risk Y complex chromic patientsdiseases such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, atherosclerotic disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation or ischemic heart disease.

Research, one of the pillars of Ramos-Clemente

He is currently responsible for the medical day hospital and the nutrition unit of the Hospital Infanta Elena of Huelva and is accredited by the Andalusian Agency for Health Quality at the expert level.

Ramos-Clemente has a master’s degree in methodology from clinical researchhas published more than 40 jobs nationally and internationally, author of three books and numerous collaborations in research projects. On the other hand, he has received the national award from the Spanish society of Internal Medicine for his work on diabetes in 2017.