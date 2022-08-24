Renewal of the American visa: the key recommendations of a United States embassy

One of the most recurrent procedures in Colombia has to do with the visa to travel to the United States. However, this process has become more complicated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as hundreds of citations accumulated. well be one for apply for the visa for the first time or to renew it, applicants must wait months, and even years, for their assignment. However, the US embassy has announced measures to speed up the renewal process.

As reported by the entity on its social networks, citizens who have a B1/B2 visa they can start the renewal process two years before the expiration date. “You don’t need to wait for your visa to expire to renew it. We recommend doing it in advance and starting the process two years before it expires,” the Embassy said.

The publication also indicates that, while the visa remains valid, the person will be able to continue using it normally while waiting for their renewal appointment.

What happens to the other applicants for the American visa?

In addition, heThe Embassy of the United States reminded visa applicants that they can always visit their official website to learn about the process and ask questions.

The publication of the Embassy of the United States in Colombia

The type of visa is defined by US immigration law and depends on the purpose of the visa. The non-immigrant visa (B1/B2) allows citizens to enter the North American country for tourism, family visits, treatment, business, temporary work, among others. It is necessary to meet all the requirements indicated by the Embassy of the United States of Colombia for each case.

At first, it is necessary to have a valid passport, bank card and email.

Fill out the DS-160 form

Form DS-160 must be completed to start the application for a US nonimmigrant visa. With it, the citizens of Colombia will have to identify themselves and detail What is the reason for your trip to the United States?

pay the fee

The cost of the American visa in Colombia is 160 dollars that must be deposited.

Schedule the appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS)

Tips to successfully process the American visa unsplash

An appointment must be scheduled at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) to take biometric data and digital photographs of the applicant. There are two locations one in Medellín and another in Bogotá.

Go to the interview

The defining step is to attend the interview at the US embassy in Bogotá. It is recommended to arrive 15 minutes early and attend with all the original documents, in addition to answering the questions with complete transparency and honesty.

Where can the visa be collected?

In the event that the response is favorable to the applicant, they will be notified of the resolution of the application and the visa will be stamped in the passport. It will be sent within 5 to 7 business days (from visa approval) to the DHL branch that the Colombian citizen has selected.