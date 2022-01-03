“Renewal? The desire to stay is there, but marriages are made in two”

Juventus: Bernardeschi’s words on the renewal

“We are open to dialogue and my agent will see Juve: the desire to stay here is there, then obviously things are done in two. Like in a wedding … There is a tradition in the locker room whereby those who renew, pay the whole team dinner. If so, I will be happy to pay for it. I went through many difficult moments here at Juve too, but I don’t regret anything at all. These moments helped me a lot because they made me grow. My career has always been a continuous rise, but inevitably there are also some downturns in life: it is on similar occasions that you have to ask yourself questions, reflect on where you went wrong, on where others went wrong, on what you it can improve in ourselves to do even more and rise again. And when you get back up, it’s 100 times more beautiful. “

On its own 2021

“With the victory at Euro 2020 I have come full circle and I think I have definitely recovered. 2021 was a wonderful year: I won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup with Juve, the European Championship with Italy, mine was born. daughter (Lena, ed), we bought a house and got married (with Veronica Ciardi, ed). I have nothing to complain about. Listing these five things may seem like a crazy year, but in reality there have also been so many difficult times that I learned to love. I think 2021 was the year of balance for me. “

On the World Cup in Qatar

“We have to do our job and to succeed we need all the Italians by our side, as happened this summer. We absolutely have to go to the World Cup.”