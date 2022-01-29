Renewal Theo, here we are: the signing of the Frenchman at the end of the transfer market. Then it will be up to Bennacer and Leao

AC Milan’s January transfer market brought only one shot in, namely Marko Lazetic, who, barring sensational surprises, will be the only reinforcement that director Paolo Maldini and ds Frederic Massara will give Stefano Pioli in this transfer campaign. winter. Given how the rivals have moved for the first four places, the Rossoneri fans certainly cannot be satisfied, but the happiness of the AC Milan fans could arrive soon instead on the renewal front.





UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT – As reported this morning by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the official announcement of Theo Hernandez’s contract extension until 2026 is expected in the next few days: the Milan managers and his entourage have in fact now defined the new contract and as soon as the market should be the long-awaited signing of the French full-back. The new salary of the former Real Madrid will more than double as from the current 1.5 million it will increase to 4 million euros plus bonuses, an important certificate of esteem for a player who is now an essential element of Pioli’s team.





TWO OTHER RENEWALS – However, Theo’s will not be the only renewal that Milan would like to announce in the coming weeks: the club in via Aldo Rossi is aiming to accelerate also to secure Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao. They too, like the Frenchman, will sign until 2026 and will have a significant increase in engagement. Both with the Algerian midfielder and with the Portuguese striker, the talks have been well underway for some time, now it will only be necessary to put pen to paper.

