“Renewals are the priority, while Onana has already chosen!

The market expert Fabrizio Romano took stock of the negotiations at Inter at ‘The Here We Go Podcast’.

According to the well-known transfer market expert, the Nerazzurri’s priorities are the renewals of the two Croats, Brozovic And Perisic.

If there is great optimism for the first, explains Romano, for the second it will be discussed again in 2022.

“Now in the Inter house we get to the heart of Brozovic. We have to find the right balance, there is great optimism on the part of the company. The base is 5.5 million, he would like something more, so we are working on bonuses. And in 2022 we will also speak with Perisic, who is happy at Inter. An economic agreement must be found” he said

The well-known journalist also focused on the Nerazzurri’s market objectives.

Indeed on Onana, Ajax goalkeeper, Romano spoke of the deal already made: “Onana goes to Inter, no Barcelona or other clubs, the agreement is total, the contract ready, he will become the Nerazzurri goalkeeper from June and not from January. He only wants Inter“

While on Bremer, defender of Torino, Inter is ahead: “There is Milan, but above all Inter. For Bremer, it’s really tough on the winter market“

Finally, on the goal Lorenzo Insigne, the well-known reporter spoke of Toronto’s strong interest.