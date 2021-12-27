renewed for 2022 and free decoder for over 70s? The truth

The TV bonus has been renewed for 2022. Therefore, the audience of Italian citizens who will benefit from the bonus has expanded.

The audience of Italian citizens who will benefit from the bonus tv it has expanded considerably. The facilitation of the TV bonus is linked to the replacement of old TVs which are no longer compatible with i new transmission standards imposed by DTT. The bonus will also be renewed for 2022. They have been allocated well 68 million euros by the Draghi government to support the Italian population in the context of the transition to the newest ways of broadcasting the television signal. These modalities will come into force a January 2023, and o channels will only be visible to those who own an HD TV or decoder.

However, there is a further novelty that specifically concerns i citizens over 70. For such citizens, the decoder will be free. Besides, it will be delivered at no additional cost at their home. The Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, he has declared: “I am very satisfied for this standard. We will allow millions of Italians over 70 to face the switch to digital TV without any inconvenience “. The minister further said: “These days we are preparing a direct communication, which will be sent to all interested parties. Inside there will be instructions for receiving and installing the decoder correctly ”.

The citizens concerned are those over 70 with one pension which amounts up to 20 thousand euros per year. This audience, who will be entitled to this benefit, will be informed through a letter sent by Poste Italiane. This segment of the population will therefore receive the decoder at their home without having to pay any sum of money. They will be able to fix the day of delivery through their post Office or through a platform dedicated to this purpose. Those over 70 affected by the bonus will also receive thehelpline to install the appliance.

Italian post it has already supported the Government in various support operations linked to the poorest and weakest sections of the population. For example, we include the group’s initiatives home delivery of pensions. Poste Italiane has therefore started a collaboration with the MISE. In this collaboration, Poste Italiane has made its network of nearly 13,000 post offices available, as well as 30,000 postmen, in order to support Italy in the technological transition, as well as for bridging the current digital divide which exists between the various age groups.