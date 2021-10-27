News

renewed the look of one of the villains [FOTO]

Aquaman 2 is currently in production

Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) is the new cinecomic directed by James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring) which once again brings to the cinema the adventures of one of the most famous characters in the world A.D, Aquaman precisely, which has the face of Jason Momoa (If it’s, game of Thrones). The project is currently in production and we honestly don’t know what to expect from this sequel, after a first chapter that was well received at the box office, bringing a lot of money to the coffers. Warner Bros., considering that around the globe it has earned more than a billion dollars.

We know for sure that in Aquaman 2 two villains already present in the previous feature film will return, that is Ocean Master / King Orm (which has the face of Patrick Wilson) and also Black Manta / David Kane (which once again has the face of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). As for the latter, thanks to James Wan himself, we discovered additional clues directly from the set. The film-maker, in fact, on his personal Instagram profile, showed some changes that have been made to the character’s costume and to his helmet which, as said by the author himself, derive in part from the version Silver Age of the figure and the transposition of New 52. The antagonist’s look is really interesting and we can see, among the various photos present, even the details of his personal combat vehicle.

Aquaman 2 is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Atomic Monster And The Safran Company with distribution by Warner Bros. and the script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The film sees a cast composed, in addition to the aforementioned names, by Nicole Kidman that embodies Atlanna, Amber Heard in the part of Mera, Dolph Lundgren which lends its face to Nereus, Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry) and many more. The realization should arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa reveals he suffered an injury on set


