Renfield, also Adrian Martinez in Robert Kirkman’s horror comedy with Nicolas Cage

So far not much is known about Renfield, horror comedy about Dracula directed by Chris McKay and based on an original story by Robert Kirkman, the cartoonist behind The Walking Dead. However, the plot is known and this already stellar rapidly growing cast: Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and now also Adrian Martinez, whom you surely know.

Imagine a movie about Dracula. You will say, “Thousands of them have done.” Now imagine that playing the Prince of Darkness this time is that rambling madman Nicolas Cage. Long underestimated Hollywood actor, who after several flops in the blockbuster has successfully thrown himself on a new wave of indie cinema, with projects seen, that we are seeing and that we will see how Mandy (2018) by Panos Cosmatos, Pig (2021) by Michael Sarnosky e The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021) by Tom Gormican, in which he will play himself. Now, finally, imagine that writing what sounds like a horror comedy is the father of The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman.

Adding it all up, you get Renfield, a movie by Chris McKay with the protagonist of the same name played by Nicholas Hoult, already seen in Mad Max: Fury Road and ne The Favorite by Yorgos Lanthimos. For centuries, Dracula’s lackey, Renfield has grown weary of this life, determined to abandon it. The henchman will find a new lease on life and perhaps even redemption when he falls in love with the exuberant and perpetually angry Rebecca Quincy, the traffic cop. In the role of Rebecca in this Universal film, she is also added Awkwafina: American actress, comedian and rapper.

It was recent news that Ben Schwartz joined the cast of Renfield, but now a new face stands out in the project after having just signed up to participate in the film: that of a character actor, whose name may not tell you anything but who you will certainly recognize for some more well-known roles, in the midst of about a hundred films already played since the beginning of his career. It is about Adrian Martinez, eternal supporting actor, whose most important roles were those in The secret dreams of Walter Mitty (2013), directed and starring Ben Stiller – with Martinez assisting him in Life’s darkroom – and in Focus – Nothing is as it seems, 2015 film starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie as two crooks.

Adrian Martinez will play Rebecca’s cop partner in this film which will be adapted for the big screen by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted and Rick & Morty) from the original Kirkman story. In addition to directing, McKay will produce the film with the Skybound Entertainment team, which in addition to Kirkman also includes David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. The filming is currently underway in New Orleans. With all these premises, it is likely that we will find ourselves in front of a simply crazy project, full of the most diverse contaminations. In short, the comedy horror which was missing from Nicolas Cage’s filmographic almanac.