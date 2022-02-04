Renfield: Begin shooting the film with Nicolas Cage as Dracula

There Universal Pictures reveals that the opening take for Renfield, the new film that re-tells the myth of Dracula, this time from the point of view of his minion, who gives the film its title.

In the cast of the film Nicolas Cage as Dracula e Nicholas Hoult in those of Renfield.

Renfield: What we know about the film

Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in Renfield from the Universal, a monster movie centered not on the infamous vampire, but rather on his devoted lackey. As we already knew, alongside Cage there will be another Nic, Nicholas Hoult, who will play the protagonist instead.

Known as an origin story, the film is expected to take place in the present day. It is unclear how much it will be based on the original material, the 1897’s horror cult Bram Stoker “Dracula”. In the novel, RM Renfield was an inmate in an asylum. He was thought to suffer from hallucinations that forced him to eat living creatures in the hopes of attaining immortality, until it is later discovered that he is under the influence of a certain Count Dracula.

Chris McKay, the director behind The Tomorrow War And The Lego Batman Movie, directs and produces the film from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (“Rick and Morty”).

Renfield is Universal’s latest attempt to model a cinematic universe around the characters from the studio’s vast vault of monsters. After the reboot with Tom Cruise de The Mummy 2017 was a theatrical flop, the studio shifted its strategy away from interconnected stories and started focusing on independent films instead. It also kept production budgets on the low end, making it easier to make a profit.

For example, the studio’s newest monster-verse movie, The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss, grossed $ 143 million worldwide in 2020, much less than de The Mummy and its global gross of $ 409 million. However, the movie with Moss only cost $ 7 million the one with Tom Cruise nearly $ 200 million.

Universal will test its low-cost approach with several supernatural-themed projects already in the works, including The Invisible Woman directed by Elizabeth Banks And Wolfman with Ryan Gosling.