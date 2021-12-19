Renfield: Ben Schwartz in the cast of the film inspired by Dracula

In the cast of the film Renfield, linked to the story of Dracula, there will also be the actor Ben Schwartz, who will flank Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina and Nicolas Cage on the set.

The actor will then star in the project which is based on a story conceived by Robert Kirkman.

Renfield’s protagonist will be Nicholas Hoult, while Nicolas Cage will play the part of Count Dracula. Awkwafina will also be among the interpreters of the project.

Ben Schwartz, according to the website of The Hollywood Reporter will play the role of a criminal, but no further details of the character have been released.

In the version of the character created by Bram Stoker, RM Renfield had been hospitalized in a psychiatric institution after being considered insane due to his stories related to his experience with Dracula.

For now the plot of the feature film starring Nicholas Hoult has not been revealed, however it appears that the events are set in the present.

Recently Robert Kirkman had explained that the iconic vampire, part entrusted to Nicolas Cage, will be an important presence in the plot: “The whole story is based on the fact that he is Dracula’s servant and decides that he no longer wants to be in his service, and it is this conflict that gives strength to the tale.“.