Renfield, Ben Schwartz joins the cast of the Dracula spin-off

After joining the cast of Awkwafina, Renfield, the spin-off of Dracula by Universal also adds the voice actor of Sonic to its ensemble Ben Schwartz.

The cast of Renfield, the new Universal Pictures film dedicated to the lore of Dracula, and more specifically to his “henchman”, who already has Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage among his ranks.

While Hoult brings the titular character to the screen, Cage plays Dracula himself. However, it is not yet known what role Awkwafina will play, or what role Ben Schwartz will join the film., who however commented on his presence in the film with a post on Instagram: “Protect your neck! I’ll be joining @nicholashoult @awkwafina and Nicolas Cage himself who plays Dracula in this super cool movie by Robert Kirkman & @ryanridley, directed by the incredible @chrismckay_director. I do not see. Time. It will be funny. #Renfield“.

Directed and produced by Chris McKay (Lego Batman, The Tomorrow War) e based on an original story written by The Walking Dead dad Robert Kirkman turned into a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty, Community, Renfield “It’s a story about this guy, who would be Dracula’s henchman, and how his really shit job is. It’s a funny comedy, very violent, because if I have a fixed one, it is violence“guarantees Kirkman.