Renfield, Nicholas Hoult announces the start of filming

Renfield, the filming of the film starring Dracula’s servant has begun. The announcement was made by the protagonist of the film, Nicholas Houltwith a post on his Instagram profile.

Renfield is part of the new Monsters Universe Universal project

Completely upset after the sinking of the Dark Universe lasted only one film, The Mummy with Tom Cruise. A sound rejection against Alex Kurtzmanwho had thought of bringing all the classic monsters of Universal together in a single cinematic world, giving them new life and linking the stories together.

Frankly, it would have been a magnificent idea, but the bad takings and even worse criticisms have wrecked everything, perhaps even a little too fast, while the protagonists of a new The Wolfman (Johnny Depp) e The Invisible Man (Ryan Gosling).

Instead things went differently, and decidedly well, given that the invisible man was placed in the hands of Jason Blumas a producer, Leigh Whannelscreenwriter and director, ed Elisabeth Mossprotagonist of The Invisible Manhorror that has also become a real manifesto against violence against women.

Great success, despite the fact that the film was also one of the first to experience the repercussions of the pandemic, and therefore new films are immediately in the pipeline for this new Monsters Universe.

And the first to go to the set is really Renfield, which will see Nicolas Cage in the role of Dracula, and in the cast also Awkafina, Adrian Martinez and Ben Schwartz. The direction, as you can read above, is by Chris McKay, the screenplay by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ridley.

There is no release date yet, but it is not absurd to assume that it may arrive by 2022, or at the latest by early 2023.